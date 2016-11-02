UMS student killed, two seriously injured

KINABATANGAN: A 19-year-old student of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (Sandakan Campus) was killed while two other persons sustained serious injuries in an accident at Km 97, Sandakan-Lahad Datu-Kinabatangan bypass, early yesterday morning.

The deceased, identified as Nor Fatiha Hapid, was travelling with her father, Hapid Lanbau, 50, and Herman Rahimin, 32, in a Proton Saga FLX car in the 6.15am incident.

Hapid lost control of the vehicle and entered the opposite direction. An oncoming lorry, driven by a 27-year-old man, crashed into the left side of the Proton Saga.

The lorry was travelling to Lahad Datu from Keningau.

Nor Fatiha who was sitting on the front passenger seat died while receiving treatment at the Kinabatangan Hospital while Hapid and Herman were seriously injured. The lorry driver escaped uninjured.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) Road Transport Act 1987.