Unimas denies receiving funds from Soros-backed OSF

KUCHING: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has strongly denied receiving any grant from Open Society Funds (OSF) backed by hedge fund billionaire George Soros.

Unimas vice-chancellor Prof Dato Dr Mohamad Kadim Suardi was shocked by the alleged association of the university with the OSF, insisting that Unimas had nothing to do with it.

Neverthless, he suspected that should there be any record of Unimas receiving funds from OSF, it must be through unofficial channels – those being conducted without the knowledge of the university management.

Kadim was responding to OSF 2014 reports which stated Unimas as being one of the fund recipients.

“It could have come as private grants to individual lecturers or researchers, which the university wouldn’t have known about. For any fund that we receive, we will determine the source and its purpose. We check everything – we don’t simply accept any offer of funds or grants.

“As far as I’m concerned, the university has not received any grant or financial aid from OSF. We have nothing to do with OSF,” Kadim told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He acknowledged that some lecturers might be engaged in activities outside the university – they could even be working with a number of non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“We don’t monitor our lecturers’ activities outside the university. Under normal circumstance, we don’t check on them. They are lecturers – we have to trust them,” he pointed out.

Kadim, however, also underlined that lecturers were public servants – those bound by the rules and regulations pertaining to the civil service.

“They should know all the rules and regulations, and how to behave.”

It is said that Soros has been funding several local and foreign organisations in programmes allegedly meant to influence the outcome of the next general election.

Apart from Unimas, other said recipients of the OSF in Malaysia are C4 Malaysia, Empowerment Pusat Kesedaran Komuniti, Islamic Renaissance Front, Merdeka Centre for Opinion Research, Penang Institute, Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram), Citizen Journalists Malaysia (Sabah) and Committee For Free Election (Comfrel).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was quoted by Bernama recently that the information implying that Soros had been funding local civil society groups and a news portal must be investigated.

He said the investigation must also be done empirically, by means of observation and scientific experimentation.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said it was not a question of whom the funding was given to or why, but more important was the matter of foreign involvement in national politics.