Unimas partners with RSDHC on medical, nursing programmes

KUCHING: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas)’s Faculty of Medical and Health Science and Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care Sdn Bhd (RSDHC) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the development of healthcare particularly the nursing field through excellence in education, health services and community activities.

Unimas was represented by its vice-chancellor Dato Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi for the signing ceremony yesterday, while RSDHC was represented by its head of nursing, quality and risk management group Erin Lloyd.

“We are very excited about this initiative, which will provide Unimas students with the opportunity, exposure, experience and development whether in hospitals or communities under Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care.

“I am confident to say that through our collaboration and commitment, we will be able to achieve beyond our personal endeavour. I am strongly convinced that the collaboration between Unimas and RSDHC will make a fruitful outcome,” said Mohamad Kadim.

The MOU underscores four main areas of commitment – joint recruitment programmes and activities, educational sponsorship for students, internship or clinical placement at RSDHC, and short-term student visits to various hospital units.

According to Lloyd, Unimas and RSDHC share many common traits.

“Both are committed in contributing to high-quality health services to the community. Being in the position to serve as leaders in the healthcare profession and also to promote health and wellness within our diverse community, we need more young talents to move forward towards excellence.

“Smart partnerships such as this one with Unimas is evidence of RSDHC’s commitment towards building a more knowledgeable, resilient and dedicated team of nurses in the country, with the strong academic faculty to support the dissemination of education over the years ahead,” she said.

Lloyd also hoped that through the collaboration, RSDHC and Unimas would achieve greater heights in the nursing field and most importantly, the students would benefit the most from the cooperation between the two teams – all for the future of medicine in Sarawak, Malaysia and Borneo.

She disclosed that RSDHC’s future programmes would include online nurse training, leadership, nursing empowerment, wellness, American credentialing via ‘Pathways to Excellence’ and ultimately, magnet nursing accreditation.

The RSDHC is a joint venture company between Ramsay Health Care and Sime Darby Group, formed on July 1, 2013. It currently operates three hospitals in Malaysia and three hospitals in Indonesia.

RSDHC also runs nursing and health science colleges in Kuala Lumpur.

The signing ceremony yesterday was witnessed by RSDHC director of nursing standards and governance Irene Quah, its people and culture department group head Kung Ven Sze, Unimas vice-chancellor (student affairs and alumni) Prof Mohd Fadzil Abdul Rahman and its deputy vice-chancellor (academic and international) Prof Dr Wan Hashim Wan Ibrahim, and also Unimas’ Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences dean Prof Dr Ahmad Hata Rasit.