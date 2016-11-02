Varsity girl Samantha claims Miss Bengoh Culture 2016 crown

KUCHING: Local university student Samantha Andra Razak beat nine other finalists to emerge winner of the Miss Bengoh Culture 2016.

The 20-year-old from Siburan walked away with RM1,500, a trophy, a sash and other prizes after claiming the crown at the pageant’s final in Bengoh Resettlement Scheme (BRS) – about 50km from here – on Saturday night.

Placing first runner-up was another university student Amanda Dismon@Desmond from Singai in Bau, who took home RM1,000, a trophy, a sash and other prizes.

At third place was Winona Nathasa Banjos of Kampung Mundau in Padawan, who bagged RM500, a trophy, a sash and prizes.

The other finalists – Felicia Fifie Serunan, Puteri Nurbizauwatul Sapuan@Yusof, Christine Huring Ajang, Juliana Ching Pei Lan, Patricia Elza Ho Chia Chia, Agnes Phang Kah Yin and Urell Saek – received consolation prizes.

Assistant Minister for Public Health Datuk Dr Jerip Susil’s wife Datin Lee Chai Foong and Miss Bengoh Culture 2015 Fiona Wilson presented the prizes.

The beauty pageant was the highlight of this year’s Bengoh Cultural Festival, running from Oct 28 to 30 at the BRS.

There were other events as well throughout the three days, such as the gong beating and traditional dance competition which was won by the Creative Art Club.

The winning team bagged RM1,000 and a trophy, while BSH Cultural Troupe and Kampung Semadang Cultural Troupe earned RM700 and RM500, respectively, for placing second and third, respectively.

This competition gathered a total of 14 cultural troupes.

In the ‘Battle of the Bands’, Revolverino from Siburan came out tops, with D2V and Someday as respective first and second runners-up.

The organiser also held folk games such as blowpipe and ‘lastik’ (slingshot) competitions during the carnival.

Meanwhile, visitors were amazed by the army exhibition which showcased military hardware and assets, a survival demonstration, as well as health screening and dental treatment booths.

The exhibition was declared open by First Infantry Division Commander Major General Datuk Stephen Mundaw on Saturday.

In his speech at the closing of the carnival on Sunday, Dr Jerip said this event would be held again next year on a larger scale, of which the plan would include a four-wheel drive (4X4) challenge at the nearby track.

“The key objectives behind the hosting of the carnival are to create an event for members of the local community to take part in, and also to open businesses opportunities for them,” he said.

Dr Jerip stressed that any event organised in the area – namely his state constituency Mambong – including the Padawan Raft Safari must involve and benefit the local community in terms of event organising and business opportunities.

He also announced that he would propose for the state government to develop BRS as a cultural centre for the area.