Water plant to handle 764 MLD on upgrading work completion

KUCHING: The Batu Kitang water treatment plant is expected to generate a total of 764 million litres per day (MLD) when the upgrading work is completed by June next year.

Kuching Water Board (KWB) general manager Mohammad Sabari Shakeran said KWB was the biggest water plant infrastructure in the state with a total design capacity of 780 MLD, made up of 764 MLD-Batu Kitang and 16 MLD-Matang.

He said this in his welcoming speech during the Bengoh Dam External Emergency Plan Lab officiated at by Minister of Public Utilities Datuk Dr Stephen Rundi at Grand Margherita Hotel, here yesterday.

According to Sabari, the board had 165,000 consumer accounts made up of 850,000 people from Kuching, Samarahan and part of Serian who had access to clean water supply through pipes stretching about 2,400km.

He said among the high impact projects now being implemented included the upgrading of Batu Kitang water treatment plant that involved the expansion of the main pipe (1,000mm diameter) from Batu Kitang to Samarahan.

Other upgrading works included water storage (reservoir) being built at Mile 9 ½ Kuching-Serian road and at Bukit Entingan, Samarahan.

“All these are carried out due to the high demand for clean water supply, which is increasing yearly based on the application records at KWB,” he said.

He said this was made possible with the availability of the Bengoh Dam, which enabled additional treated water to be channeled through the main pipe to Matang water treatment plant.

Sabari said after the Bengoh Dam was handed to KWB in Aug 1 this year their responsibilities included safety and monitoring of the dam, and providing a holistic action plan.

He said the lab was aimed to produce an emergency response plan for the Bengoh Dam and Sungai Sarawak Kiri involving various stakeholders.

Assistant Minister for Public Health Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Roland Sagah, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Public Utilities Datu Ubaidillah Abdul Latip and Rural Water Supply Dept director Daniel Wong were also present.