Woman scammed of jewellery, belongings to look ‘poor’ for aid

KUCHING: An unemployed woman lost gold jewellery and other belongings after being told she needed to look ‘poor’ in order to qualify for financial aid.

The 55-year-old, originally from Lubok Antu, was at a shop in Matang Jaya around 11am on Monday when two men and a woman suddenly approached her.

Claiming to be representatives of a ‘Barisan Nasional strongman’, the trio told the grandmother they could help her claim financial aid being offered by the person in question and convinced her to follow them in their car.

They then brought her to an undisclosed location not far away and pointed to a building where the aid was supposedly being distributed.

The unsuspecting woman was then asked to remove whatever gold jewellery she was wearing prior to entering the building or risk being denied any aid for not appearing ‘poor’ enough.

Without further thought, she handed over several pieces of gold jewellery, a mobile phone and some cash to the trio before making her way into the building, where she soon learned that no such financial aid was being offered.

Sensing she had been cheated, she rushed back outside only to discover the three persons were nowhere in sight.

She later lodged a police report at the Gita police station and cited her losses at nearly RM10,000.