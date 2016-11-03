23kg Ikan Labang sells for RM1,150

KAPIT: A massive 23kg Ikan Labang sold at the Terasang Market for RM1,150 or RM50 per kg recently.

Fishmonger Loh Ah Hua bought the fish from a fisherman and cut it into 23 sections weighing 1kg each.

He explained that as this fish was rather large, its skin was tougher and therefore harder to sell in one piece.

“The most ideal size is between 4kg and 10kg but these are not easy to find,” he said.

As this was an unusual catch, it drew a crowd of curious onlookers and all 23 sections were sold within 30 minutes.

According to Loh, the population of fish in the Rajang River has dropped since the impoundment of the Bakun and Murum dams.

“Among the reasons, perhaps the water quality has changed and, secondly, nowadays there’s overharvesting of fish. There are more fishermen than fish in the river, which has pushed the prices up drastically.

“A few years back, the price of Ikan Labang was just between RM45 and RM48. Now, even if you have money, there may not necessarily be fish for sale because of the limited catch.

“Nowadays it’s extremely hard to find Ikan Labang and Ikan Lajong. It’s been three months now, there’s no Ikan Lajong,” he explained.

Ikan Labang weighing between 4kg and 8kg can sell for around RM70 to RM75 per kg.

The best Ikan Labang are caught between the Pelagus Rapids and Nanga Ibau, as well as from the Baleh River.