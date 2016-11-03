50 hawkers set up shop at Taman Selera Harmoni

SIBU: Fifty hawkers have begun trading at the newly renovated Taman Selera Harmoni since Tuesday evening, 13 of them first-timers.

Chairperson of the Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee of Sibu Municipal Council, Wong Hie Ping said the food court had 30 food stalls, 15 drink stalls and five other stalls.

“Not all the hawkers are able to move in today (Tuesday), but they are moving in,” she told reporters during her visit to the food court on Tuesday evening, together with her chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King.

The RM2.5 million upgrading works on Taman Selera Harmoni at Awang Ramli Amit Road began in February. The state and federal governments contributed RM1 million each while SMC forked out RM500,000 from its development fund for the project.

Wong said the council provided over 200 tables and more than 80 new parking spaces in front of the food court.

“I hope the traders can operate there at least 25 days each month,” she said.

She advised the hawkers and members of the public to always keep the place clean.

Meanwhile, Tiong expressed his satisfaction with the newly renovated food court, and urged hawkers to keep the place clean and hygienic to attract more customers.

“The upgrading work was done to help the hawkers enhance their business,” he added.