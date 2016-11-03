Adversity motivates illiterate stall owner to succeed

SIBU: Her lack of education drives Sumui Hamsa, 39, to work hard to be a successful businesswoman and to create a better life for her four children.

Sumui, a Melanau from Pulau Bruit, does not know how to read and write but that has not prevented her from operating a food stall at Taman Selera Harmoni – the only one from her family to open a business.

The stall which specialises in West Malaysian cuisines especially ‘mee Bandung’ and ‘sup tulang’ began operating last year.

Sumui’s parents were farmers and like most residents of Pulau Bruit, her family could only afford the bare necessities.

“The hardship was very real. I don’t want to go through that life again and I don’t want my family to go through it, so I need to rise and stand up on my own two feet,” she said.

Sumui is married to a soldier from Sabah and they have four children.

They stayed in Negeri Sembilan for more than 10 years before coming back to Sarawak in December 2014.

She said she learned how to cook West Malaysian dishes from Bakat Tentera – a club for soldiers’ wives in West Malaysia.

“I did not know how to cook at first, but I learned from the club’s members,” she said.

Sumui had always wanted to start a business, but she knew that she could not start big due to lack of funds.

When the family decided to settle down in Sibu in 2014, Sumui searched for ways to open a business.

When she heard about Taman Selera Harmoni, she knew that her opportunity had come and she grabbed it.

“They told me I needed to apply through SMC, but I did not know where SMC was, so I asked around and I went up to SMC and applied – with help from my husband, of course. My husband helped me to fill up the form, because I cannot read and write.

“Then, I was called for an interview and amazingly, it went well and my application was approved,” she said.

She chose Taman Selera Harmoni because of the reasonable rental fee and she believed everything had to start small before it could go big.

When she began, she literally had nothing in her stall except a small fridge, a cooking place and a few tables.

Though her stall was small, she loved it because she saw it as a start towards something bigger.

However, about a week later after opening her business, she got a visit from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“The Prime Minister gave me a new fridge!” she said.

Today, Sumui’s business is getting better and she hopes that she can fulfil her biggest dream – to become a successful businesswoman.

She also hopes to set a good example for Melanau people, especially those from Pulau Bruit.

“Don’t think that because we are not educated, we do not want to come out (of our circumstances). It should not be an obstacle to all of us.

“It is the hardship that gave me the courage to rise,” she said.

She added that at first, business was not very good, but slowly, people started to notice her dishes and now she had gained some regular customers.