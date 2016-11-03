All state healthcare facilities monitored — Dr Jamilah

KUCHING: The Health Department’s engineering section has taken action to monitor all healthcare facilities in the state.

Its director Dr Jamilah Hashim said the responsibilities of officers from this department included making sure that the fire prevention system and wiring system at healthcare facilities were safe and in good condition.

“All healthcare facilities in Sarawak are equipped with fire prevention system as well as fire action plan. Apart from that, inspections of wiring system at these facilities have also been carried out and are conducted annually by a concessionaire appointed by the Ministry of Health,” she said in a statement yesterday.

She was responding to a recent statement by Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon who called on the state government to take immediate steps to ensure that fires did not occur at health facilities in the state.

In his statement, he said the state government should review safety measures at all hospitals and healthcare facilities in Sarawak and that prompt action must be taken to address any deficiency.

Dr Jamilah also noted that every hospital in the state had also set up their respective Occupational Safety and Health Unit.

“Currently, officers and employees under this unit have been provided with training and they are responsible in ensuring safety measures at hospitals, including the safety of patients and hospital staff,” she said.