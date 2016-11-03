‘Art Galleria’ showcases outstanding artwork across creativity disciplines

One of Emmanuel’s artwork titled ‘Bountiful Harvest’ which is on sale for RM5,000. The painting describes a harvest festival typically featuring feasting, both family and public, with foods drawn from crops that come to maturity around the time of the festival. Rosedelina (left) and Emmanuel officiate at the art exhibition. Rosedelina looks mesmerized by the paintings placed at the exhibition during a tour with Emmanuel. Semester 2 students of Diploma in Mass Communication Kecik (left) and Mohammed Daniel Jamal give a hands-on experience at the event assisting their seniors. Guests of honour including Emmanuel (fifth right), Afida (fifth left) and Rosedelina (sixth right) pose with LICT students.

KUCHING: The ‘Art Galleria’ exhibition presented by Limkokwing Institute of Creative Technology (LICT) at The Canteen of ChinaHouse in the Old Court House here recently aimed to showcase outstanding artwork across all creativity disciplines.

The exhibition featured a variety of canvas paintings from the students, staff and alumni of LICT’s Faculty of Design Innovation and Faculty of Multimedia Creativity.

According to it’s Faculty of Communication, Media and Broadcasting programme leader Afida Khasuma Zaidi, the main objective of the exhibition organised by Semester 6 of Diploma in Mass Communication students was to create awareness and instil appreciation towards arts among people of Kuching.

“All the artwork being displayed came from our lecturers and current students.

“The students would be evaluated on how they prepared for the event, finding sponsors, activities at the event and such.

“This is a final year project for students of Diploma in Mass Communication under the Corporate Event Management subject and will be evaluated under that module,” she said.

They were six painters involved in the exhibition, including international award-winning artist and art lecturer at the institute, Dr Emmanuel Osakue, who specialises in wood-burning art. Afida said that various art-related activities were held in Kuching recently, indicating there is an increasing interest towards arts here.

“Through this exhibition we hope to contribute to the people of Kuching an opportunity to enjoy art and seek pleasure from it,” she said, adding that some of the painting were also up for sale with proceeds to be channelled to the institute.

Aside from canvas paintings, the event also featured henna works and live drawing sessions with two of LICT’s Graphic Design students Elrene Kuan and Emilia Ting at 2pm and 4pm respectively.

Animation and advertising videos from students of Diploma in Animation and Multimedia Design and Diploma in Mass Communication were also showcased throughout the exhibition.

Visitors to the exhibition were also entertained with performances by LICT’s band Strangers and Wake Me Earlier and Meruked, a local traditional-modern fusion band whose two members are LICT alumni.

The event was supported by Sarawak Artist Society and was sponsored by Pulau Biru Sdn Bhd, Seaview Café Sematan and Lumiere Creativo while the venue was sponsored by ChinaHouse.

Faculty of Design and Innovation (FDI) programme leader Rosedelina Mustapha was also present.