Axis FC wins Kuching League

KUCHING: Axis FC collected 16 points from five wins, a draw and a loss to wrest the 2016 LSC Kuching League football title.

Team manager Ahmad Zaki Zaidi said it was their first title after several tries including finishing as runner-up last year.

Last Sunday, Axis FC beat DBKU 3-0 in their final match.

“They worked hard for this and this was done after we managed to become very consistent throughout the tournament,” Ahmad Zaki added.

The league, organised by the Kuching Division Football Association (KDFA), kicked off in Sept.

10 teams competed in matches all played at the Padang C and Padang D near the Stadium Negeri.