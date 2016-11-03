‘Be financially independent before starting a family’

BA’KABENG, Baram: Teenage marriage is still common among the Penan community in the interior of Baram.

“Some of them are as young as 15 years old, school dropouts, and after completing Form 3, 5 and 6.

“After dropping out, failing in examinations or completing school, as if giving up hope for a better life and with nothing better to do, they could only think of getting married and having a family,” Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said during National Registration Department Special Mobile Registration Unit registration exercise in Ba’Kabeng in the interior of Baram yesterday.

“Teen marriages will not bring benefit to the community apart from increasing the population of the Penan community. They are still not matured in thinking and without jobs, how are they going to support families of the own, and improve the socio-economy of the family and community as a whole?” he asked.

The assemblyman advised them to think carefully and advise parents to discourage them from early marriages.

“Concentrate on your study while you are in school and you should be thinking of ways to improve the socio-economic status of the family and community.

“Getting married is not the way out of poverty. You and your community will continue to live in poverty with more mouths to feed if you start a family without the financial means to support it,” he said.

Dennis told them that they should not give up hope if they were not academically bright as there were other options, like if they were good with their hands.

“There are many institutions that provide skills and technical training that enable you to be gainfully employed and start your own business.

“Some are getting better salaries than those with academic qualifications,” he said.