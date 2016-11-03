Sarawak 

‘Be financially independent before starting a family’

Dennis Ngau

Dennis Ngau

BA’KABENG, Baram: Teenage marriage is still common among the Penan community in the interior of Baram.

“Some of them are as young as 15 years old, school dropouts, and after completing Form 3, 5 and 6.

“After dropping out, failing in examinations or completing school, as if giving up hope for a better life and with nothing better to do, they could only think of getting married and having a family,” Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said during National Registration Department Special Mobile Registration Unit registration exercise in Ba’Kabeng in the interior of Baram yesterday.

“Teen marriages will not bring benefit to the community apart from increasing the population of the Penan community. They are still not matured in thinking and without jobs, how are they going to support families of the own, and improve the socio-economy of the family and community as a whole?” he asked.

The assemblyman advised them to think carefully and advise parents to discourage them from early marriages.

“Concentrate on your study while you are in school and you should be thinking of ways to improve the socio-economic status of the family and community.

“Getting married is not the way out of poverty. You and your community will continue to live in poverty with more mouths to feed if you start a family without the financial means to support it,” he said.

Dennis told them that they should not give up hope if they were not academically bright as there were other options, like if they were good with their hands.

“There are many institutions that provide skills and technical training that enable you to be gainfully employed and start your own business.

“Some are getting better salaries than those with academic qualifications,” he said.

 

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of