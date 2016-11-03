Bersih 5 seeks permission to use Amphitheatre as rally venue

KUCHING: The organisers of the Bersih 5 Rally in Kuching are now looking to hold it at the Amphitheater at Jalan Budaya on Nov 19.

Bersih Sarawak vice-chairperson and the rally coordinator Ann Teo said they are left with the Amphitheater as the last choice for the rally, which will be held simultaneously with similar rallies in Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu.

She said their applications to hold the rally at Padang Merdeka and Song Kheng Hai Ground had been rejected, and they on the other hand had declined to hold it at the State Stadium which was somehow approved for them.

“We did not apply for the State Stadium because we felt it is not suitable for us to hold an assembly of such a nature there.

“We believe the Amphitheater is ideal for the public and the organisers as many events have been successfully convened here and the public can park at the public car parks at Civic Centre. Public transport is also easily accessible,” she said today (Nov 3).

She added that around 5,000 people are expected to attend the rally in Kuching. which will feature speeches, screenings of short documentaries, music and poetry.

The organisers had earlier submitted an application to use Padang Merdeka on Oct 12, but was directed by the Kuching City North Commission (DBKU) to seek permission from the State Secretary’s Office, after which they were told that they cannot use Padang Merdeka but the State Stadium was approved for them instead.

They then applied to hold the rally at Song Kheng Hai Grounds, but it was also rejected by the Kuching City South Council (MBKS) through a letter dated Nov 2.

She expected the rally on Nov 19 to run smoothly without any interference, adding that a convoy currently being held prior to the rally had been smooth sailing so far.

To a question, she said that Bersih 5 in Sarawak was locally funded by donations from Sarawakians and other fellow Malaysians.