Blunders that can create unpleasantness in the workplace

IN the workplace, there are some blunders that can create unpleasantness and put you in an unfavourable light. It is best for you not to commit these mistakes to avoid being marked as an unwelcomed staff member.

Disregarding others Such individuals do not listen to anyone. Others’ ideas and opinions often fall on deaf ears.

They are only interested in what they have to say and do not accept the opinions of others. Often times they will claim that others are not paying attention to them and giving them due attention..

They will talk down to their subordinates and act as if they are superior beings. When they speak to their superiors, they will not be submissive but treat them as peers..

When they work with colleagues from other departments, they will command them and give them instructions and directives. They do not care about others’ objectives but only care about establishing their goals..

They do not make preparations when having meetings with others. They do not make an effort to find out who is coming for the meeting and they do not have an agenda planned out. As a result, they are wasting others’ time due to this lack of preparation..

These individuals totally disregard those who work with them and only have their minds focused on what they want. Hence, they are not welcome by those around them..

Forgetting to thank others.

After obtaining help from others, such individuals often forget to thank them. They do not feel the need to show appreciation for all the help rendered by others..

They should actually try to update the person who lent them a helping hand on the progress of the project. Those who helped will be happy to know their effort has contributed to the development of the work carried out..

Those who are not appreciative will leave behind a bad impression. Others will be reluctant to lend them a helping hand the next time round..

Being self-centred.

Some people like to share their success stories with others in order to gain recognition. However, when the success stories are over-exaggerated or when they steal credit away from the team, such methods would be frowned upon..

A wise person will know that success works both ways. When a person is successful, there would definitely be others who helped and supported them. Hence, they must reward and give due credit to those who helped them achieve the success..

When you wish to turn down a project, do not say, “My capability is more than this”, “This is only wasting my talent”, etc. If you are so arrogant and full of yourself, you will create a bad impression and definitely develop a bad reputation..

Work-related blunders.

It is important for you to be prudent when it comes to work matters. Avoid making blunders that would create a lot of awkwardness or embarrassment..

For instance, instead of replying an email to one person, you mistakenly send the reply to everyone in the email. Or you do not double check the email contact and send the email to the wrong person..

When making conference calls, do not mention names when you are criticising someone as you never know who is on the other line.. Do not rely too much on the mute function of the phone. Sometimes you may forget to press the mute button and the person on the other line will hear everything at your end that you wished to keep a secret..

When you have a teleconference, make sure that the other party has ended the call before the rest of the members continue with further discussion. Otherwise, you may accidentally disclose some sensitive internal information..

In conclusion, it is necessary for you to respect others and carry out your work intently and professionally. This will create a more pleasant working environment for all..

Priscilla Hiu is a career guidance consultant of Gracia Management and a certified behavioural consultant of DISC Personality Profiling System, Institution of Motivation Living, USA and Extended DISC Personality Profiling System, Extended DISC Northgate..