Calling Kuching spikers for December action

KUCHING: The Kuching Division Volleyball Association (KDVA) will be organising the Kuching Open volleyball tournament at SESCo Indoor Stadium in Pending from Dec 15-19.

Organisers are expecting 16 teams to register for the Men’s Open and Women’s Open categories.

The tournament aims to promote indoor volleyball, unearth new talents and enhance ties among the players.

Participation is open to all clubs, societies, schools and universities.

Cash prizes for the top three men’s teams are RM600, RM400, RM300 while the first three women’s teams will receive RM400, RM300 and RM200.

Closing date for submission of entry forms is Dec 12 with the team managers’ meeting and drawing of lots held on the same day at 8pm.

Entry fee per team is RM200.

Entry forms and further details are available from Andrew Ting (016-8607338) or Liew Guo Chen (016-6590388).