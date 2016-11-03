Charge against cashier over purchase of laptop withdrawn

KOTA KINABALU: A Magistrate’s Court here withdrew a charge against a cashier who allegedly cheated a teacher over the purchase of a laptop via an online website.

Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun made the decision on Hashimah Jineh, 21, after the complainant of the case told the court that it was a misunderstanding between both the accused and the complainant.

The 27-year-old complainant, who was present in court, said she was made to understand that there was another unknown person using the accused’s name to get the payment of the laptop.

The accused was alleged to have deceived the complainant by saying that she could help the complainant to manage the purchase of the item online and induced the complainant to bank in RM180 to the accused.

The alleged offence was committed at an auto teller machine at Metrotown at 10.02am on July 11, 2015.

Hashimah, who was represented by counsel Azhier Farhan Arisin, was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail of 10 years and a fine or with whipping, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Azaman Hamat prosecuted.