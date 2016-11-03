City council to act against litterbugs

KUCHING: Anyone caught throwing rubbish from vehicles or disposing it indiscriminately in residential areas under Kuching South City Council (MBKS) can be fined RM400, Mayor Datuk James Chan warned.

“Under the Local Authorities (Cleanliness) Bylaws 1999, offenders can be compounded by city enforcement officers up to RM400 or charged in court and fined up to RM1,000 for the first offence and up to RM2,000 or imprisonment for 6 months or both for subsequent offences,” he said.

The mayor expressed his disappointment that many people in the city are still not civic- minded.

“We appeal to the public to cooperate with us. For this, we hoped that community leaders including our elected representatives would be more cooperative with us instead of always complaining,” he said.

He said, although the elected representatives serving in areas under MBKS jurisdiction are in the opposition they could play a role in solving the problem of littering.

“They can play their role by telling the people to be more civic minded and care for the environment. We do not want to point fingers at anybody as in order to keep our city clean and beautiful, everybody must play their part,” stressed Chan.

He disclosed that the council had identified certain areas in the city where the people were disposing their rubbish indiscriminately.

When contacted on the issue, Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd Senior Manager for Logistics and Services, Sarius Lee appealed to members of the public to stop illegal dumping.

He disclosed that the most frequent places for illegal dumping were residential area roadsides , cul-de-sacs, rivers and streams.

“It was discovered that a monthly average of 100-200 tonnes of rubbish was illegally dumped in and around the city, with the most common waste comprising of bulky waste such as old furniture, boxes, scrap tyres, old appliances, construction debris and garden waste,” he said.

Lee also urged the public to assist the council and Trienekens by immediately reporting such incidences.

“From our investigation, waste is repeatedly dumped at the same locations, giving false impressions that the affected area is a legal waste disposal site. This is an exceptionally chronic problem at Bintawa Market, Stampin Baru and vacant land lots next to Tabuan Melayu.

“Residents of these areas can assist the council and Trienekens by photographing the culprits’ vehicle registration numbers so the relevant authorities can institute immediate legal action,” he added.

Aside from illegal dumping, littering is the most common issue faced by both the council and Trienekens.

Anyone who has information on litterbugs can WhatsApp their photos to MBKS at 019-8897446.

Meanwhile, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang said he was puzzled by the attitude of some residents towards rubbish disposal.

“I just can’t understand the attitude of some of our people who just throw their rubbish indiscriminately,” he said.

Lo, who is also Batu Kitang assemblyman said MPP had to fork out more than RM50,000 annually to clean up the affected areas.