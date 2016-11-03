Curtin holds inter-school competitions

MIRI: Curtin University Sarawak held various inter-school competitions during its annual open day recently.

The competitions saw scores of secondary school students from East Malaysia and Brunei participating.

The ‘Curtin Ultimate Croc Challenge’ involved 18 teams from nine schools here.

SMK Luar Bandar, SMK St Columba and SMK Pujut won the top three prizes of RM2,000, RM1,000 and RM500 respectively.

Organised by the Faculty of Engineering and Science and Office of Research and Development, the competition aimed to promote an interest in electronics and engineering as well as an appreciation of crocodiles as a natural and integral part of Sarawak’s ecosystem.

It required participating teams to design and develop simple electronic systems that can sense the presence of crocodiles using programmable microcontroller kits and basic programming skills.

For the ‘Curtin Business Challenge’ organised by the Faculty of Business, nine teams from eight secondary schools competed in a business knowledge quiz, with SMK Lutong, SMK Chung Hua Miri and SM Pei Min taking the top three places.

The ‘Do You Think You Can Spell?’ challenge organised by the Faculty of Humanities involved 79 students from 20 schools in Miri, Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Labuan, Kota Kinabalu and Brunei.

Woo Wai Yeng of Chung Hua Middle School in Kuala Belait, Brunei took the top spot, followed by Michael Jun Ze Kong of SMK Chung Hua, Miri, and Nur Amalia Abdul Bari, also from Chung Hua Middle School, Kuala Belait.

Meanwhile, 23 teams from 11 secondary schools here took part in the ‘Young Innovate Miri 2016’, an electronics design showcase and competition held as part of the nationwide ‘Young Innovate Malaysia’ programme aimed at inspiring passion in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), developing students’ living skills and exposing them to open-source hardware and software.

‘Young Innovate Miri’ was organised by the Curtin Sarawak Institute of Electronic and Electrical Engineers (IEEE) Student Chapter, the university’s Leadership and Entrepreneurship Centre and Faculty of Engineering and Science in partnership with Dreamcatcher, Chumbaka, Sarawak Energy, Tegas and iM4U.

Luak Team 2.0 from SMK Luak, The Graphite Atoms of SMK St Joseph and Team Alpha of SMK Merbau were the top three teams.

They will go on to compete

at the national-level ‘Young Innovate Malaysia 2016’ and KL Engineering Science Fair (KLESF) Challenge in Kuala Lumpur this weekend.

The largest competition in terms of number of spectators was the Curtin Gaming Championship in the 420-seat auditorium.

Jointly organised by the Faculty of Engineering and Science, Curtin Sarawak Student Council and International Students Association, it was sponsored by Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin, StratOS PC, and Miri City Council.

Teams competed in Dota 2 and Fifa with Miracle Generation Reborn emerging champions and lifting the YB Datuk Lee Kim Shin Trophy, followed by Belligerent Gaming and Hawaii +4.

The winners in Fifa were Kathireswaran Sugumaran, Ihab Dhafer Yaseen, and Thinesh Periasamy.

Over 9,000 visitors thronged the campus for the open day, which also featured day-long entertainment, food and retail booths, as well as lucky draws.