Dark horse vs old horse in Repok showdown

SIBU: Dark horse Rolando Lim fought his way into the Club Cue Repok Invitational Snooker Championship final and will now face old horse and favourite James Giam.

This Sarikei tournament is the first since 2013 that the two former champions will cross swords.

Giam, the tournament’s oldest player, has been in the sport for several decades.

Having bagged many titles in the past, he is still hungry for more.

Lim, a highly volatile sharpshooter, was the 2013 Executive 3 Sarawak Snooker Closed champion.

After that title, he faded for a while but is now back with a determination to capture a new title.

“The player who managed to stay focus with strong mental will lift the title,” said Elvis Wong, manager of Kelab Cueball Repok Centre.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Lim and Giam overcame their opponents in contrasting styles.

Giam easily disposed of teammate Tan Chin Yong 4-0 (59-35, 81-42, 48-21, 56-19) while Lim took almost two hours before subdueing Sarikei’s Elvis Wong 4-1. (28-22, 60-37, 78-8,76-23, 50-47)

Wong, when contacted, said he had high hopes of upsetting Lim after he took the first frame.

Lim, however, surged ahead to take the second, third and fourth frames.

Going into the fifth frame, Wong knew that he was on a do-or-die mission.

He threw everything forward to a massive lead at 35-18, 44-20, 47-27.

However, fate dealt him a severe blow when he got `snoked’ with only three colour balls remaining.

“I did manage to get myself out of the snok but, unfortunately, the cueball ended up in the right pocket, hence a foul,” he said, and that was the death knell as Lim placed the cueball before clearing the table to win the game by a razor thin margin of three points.

Full quarter-final results

Rolando Lim beat Edmund Bong 3-1 (72-35, 12-75, 60-51, 57-21)

Tan Chin Yong beat Jacob Wong 3-1 (20-48, 57-23, 57-32, 49-58)

James Giam beat Ricardo Sim 3-1 (23-64, 60-9, 64-19, 72-30)

Elvis Wong beat Jee Chau Hui 3-1 (53-19, 31-49, 52-23, 80-66)