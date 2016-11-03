‘Don’t conduct business at expense of public safety’

LIMBANG: The local authorities in Limbang need to strictly enforce their by-laws including trading on five-foot-ways and car wash business that obstruct traffic flow.

Assistant Minister of Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said they should not compromise on public safety.

“While the government encouraged efforts to promote the economy which benefits both parties, traders should not do businesses at the expense of public safety.

“At the same time, the local council should strictly enforce the relevant by-laws,” Dr Rahman said yesterday when asked to comment on public complaints about illegal car wash which is getting rampant in Limbang.

On another issue, Dr Abdul Rahman who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman said at a recent cabinet meeting, the state approved the contractor for the Rural Water Supply Project (BALB) from the junction of Ukong to Medamit.

He hoped the project could be implemented soon to benefit several schools including SMK Medamit with a student population of over 1,000 that faced serious water problems, particularly during the dry season.