Executive College holds Orientation Week

KUCHING: New students of Executive College (EC) had a fantastic time during Orientation Week.

The September intake of students attended orientation as well as a welcoming party.

They were briefed on relevant student matters by respective departments such as Student Affairs, Bursary, Examination, Library and IT Department.

They attended a preview of the programmes they had enrolled for, and learned about the dos and don’ts of the college.

A session on how to apply for PTPTN loans was conducted for interested students.

Students were introduced to new and advanced facilities used on campus such as interactive TV, E-board, and Apple TV.

All new students were given a welcome pack filled with exclusive EC merchandise and a brand new free iPad as a learning tool. At EC, students are not required to buy textbooks as all their learning materials, handouts and assignments are accessible via iPad. During the welcoming party, the EC Student Council put together entertaining games for the new students to bond with each other and have a good time.

The party was an opportunity for students to break the ice as it was filled with laughter. There were games, refreshments and prize-giving for the winner of the game at the end of the party.

EC offers Foundation in Arts and Diploma in Quantity Surveying, complete pathways to Bachelor Degree programmes with prestigious universities in Malaysia, Australia, United Kingdom and Singapore.

EC also offers Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) and Bachelor of Technology (Hons) in Construction Management in collaboration with Infrastructure University Kuala Lumpur (IUKL).

EC recently announced its 100 per cent Job and Internship Priority programme for graduates upon completion of studies. EC students can apply for internships and jobs with any company under the KTS Group.

And their application will be given priority.

EC campus is located on the Second Floor of Crown Square, 88 Jalan Pending, 93450 Kuching.

For more information on EC, visit www.ecollege.edu.my or call 082-345680.