Expect a grand Sarawak Cultural Queen 2016

KUCHING: A grand and colourful Sarawak Cultural Queen 2016 is expected, starting with the preliminary round on Dec 17 and ending with the finals on Feb 18, 2017.

The first Sarawak Cultural Queen held on Jan 3 last year saw Cammielye Oliver Rega crowned queen.

Supported by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the second such beauty contest this year will be a melting pot of Sarawak’s culture as participants don costumes from the Malay, Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu and Melanau communities.

“Culture will be emphasised during the whole competition as participants introduce themselves using the language corresponding to their costume they are wearing,” organising chairperson Sharifah Norzuridah Wan Ujang told a press conference at ‘Kedey Kamek’ in Matang Metrocity on Tuesday.

Registration for the competition is open from now until Dec 9 for ladies aged 18 to 28 years old.

This year, prizes for the Sarawak Cultural Queen will be RM2,000 cash and a Demak Scooter Rino S besides a crown.

The first runner-up will be a cash prize of RM1,500 while the second runner-up a cash prize of RM1,000.

The top three winners will also receive a sash each and prizes from their sponsors.

Five subsidiary titles are Miss Photogenic, Miss Favourite, Miss Talent, Miss Friendly and Best Costume.

The main sponsor for the event is Astatude while the co-sponsors are Azie Green Beauty House, Noor Azida Tailor, Borneo Superbike, Aura Ayu, Chinta Ayu, Graphic Studi, Media Unggul, Madienna Enterprise and De Stage Bridal and Spa.

A special thank you was forwarded to Demak for their support in organising the event.

Forms to enter the competition can be obtained at De Stage Bridal and Spa.

For more information, call 011-33335714 (Ida).