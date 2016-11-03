EY: Important to offer digital tax solutions for businesses

KUCHING: The government and audit firms press on the importance of the digitisation of taxes on the back on a higher rate of technological adoption in this scope of business.

This comes as companies are called on to prepare for a new section introduced to the GST Act 2014 under the new section 34A whereby customs officers or approved vendors can now install a ‘prescribed device’ at certain business premises.

Looking towards the future, this new addition to the GST Act is seen as a catalyst for companies to embrace the digitalisation of tax as it opens up opportunities for both businesses and tax administration to utilise technology in transforming day-to-day operations.

According to Ernst & Young director of tax performance advisory Alan Ang, one such transformation is the reduction of repetitive jobs.

“Transactional tax such as GST — a lot of times someone would extract the data from the system, prepare the data, compile it and then submit it to the tax authorities,” he said during the EY 2017 Budget and Tax Conference here on Tuesday.

“This is changing because now in the market there are solutions that are automating everything. “So now, with a press of a button we can extract data, look at it and notice if there is any inconsistency, it will put that data aside and prepare the data, and then submit it to the tax authority.

“While it is clear that from a more economic standpoint, automation is superior due to lower costs and lower human error and factor involved, it is clear that the key consideration for this are the displacement of jobs the technology will bring.

“From a government perspective, although they would like to integrate automation, I think they will also be careful in terms of doing it making sure the economy and the people are not negatively impacted,” said Ang.

Duringt the seminar, EY observed whilst Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to hover around the 4 to 4.5 per cent mark, it is interesting to note that the government is, on the other hand, expecting an estimated increase in corporate income tax revenue for 2017 of 9.5 per cent.

“Inevitably, tax enforcement activities will have to be increased to achieve this,” it added in a stament. “In this respect, it is announced in the Budget speech that a Collection Intelligence Arrangement (CIA) will be established under then Ministry of Finance.

“This proposed formation of the CIA, bringing together the Inland Revenue Board, Customs and Companies Commission of Malaysia reflect a new age of transparency and information exchange in tax enforcement.

“Hence, tax payers need to take note of this and do the needful to ensure their reportings are consistent and accurate across multiple interfaces.”

Meanwhile, the Inland revenue Board plans to use big data analytic tools by 2019 with the objective to enhance the Inland Revenue Board’s ability to improve compliance, reduce costs and increase its revenue collections.

For Royal Malaysia Customs Department, it is also understood that they will soon place a device into taxpayers’ systems in order to extract real time information for their analysis.