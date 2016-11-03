Filipino discharged, acquitted over murder of elderly woman in Kudat

KOTA KINABALU: A 51-year-old Filipino, who was charged with the murder of an elderly woman in Kudat three years ago, was discharged and acquitted by the High Court here yesterday.

Justice Datuk Nurchaya Arshad made the decision in the case of the accused, Bakie Nayu, who was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, at the request of the prosecution yesterday. The indictment provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Bakie was charged with the alleged murder of 68-year-old Chong Su Tshin at a coffee shop in Pekan Sikuati, Kudat at 1 am on November 9, 2013.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor, Gan Peng Kun, informed the court that he has received instruction from his headquarters to apply for the charge against Bakie to be withdrawn based on the testimony given by prosecution witness 5, who is also the second accused in the case.

It is learnt that the second accused, Mohd Said Abdul Hussin, 21, when called to testify as the fifth prosecution witness had admitted that he committed crime against the deceased on his own.

Initially, on January 29, Mohd Said and Bakie, were jointly charged with the murder of the deceased under Section 302 of the Penal Code. The prosecution, however, offered an alternative charge to both Mohd Said and Bakie under Section 304 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to thirty years, and also be liable to fine, upon conviction, to which Mohd Said had admitted guilty to.