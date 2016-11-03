Foundation seeks to work with charitable trust

Adenan (seated) is flanked by Jamal and Sahol. Abdullah is at second right. Adenan (seated centre) is flanked by Morshidi (left) and Ahmad. Adenan (fourth right) receives the trophy from Jumaat.

KUCHING: Yayasan Destini Anak Bangsa (YDAB) seeks to work with Technical Education Promotion Charitable Trust (Tegas) and other state agencies in expanding opportunities to those unable to further their studies due to financial constraints, particularly from rural areas.

YDAB chairman Tan Sri Datuk Seri Prof Dr Sahol Hamid Abu Bakar led a delegation to share this with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem during a courtesy call yesterday.

He said Sarawak has progressed very well in technical training and that the effort undertaken by the state is a very good example as there are a lot of technical vocational education and training (TVET) programmes here.

“We came to report to the Chief Minister as well to seek his guidance and help on how we can work together and how we can do more in Sarawak. We noticed in Sarawak, many of the children who are from poor families are qualified to enter higher institutes, but do not have sufficient funding even to come to Kuching to pursue their studies,” he said.

Sahol said currently 37,000 students nationwide have been offered places to study at tertiary institutions under the foundation.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak rector Professor Datuk Dr Jamali Hamali and chief political secretary to the Chief Minister Abdullah Saidol were among those present during the courtesy call.

Later, Adenan also received a courtesy call from the Congress of Union Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak led by president Ahmad Malie.

The visit was to convey the presence of Cuepacs in Sarawak as well to discuss matters relating to applying for schemes approved by the federal government in the state.

State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani was present during the Cuepacs courtesy call.

Adenan also received a courtesy call from the Sarawak Muaythai Association led by president Jumaat Ibrahim.

The visit was to hand over the trophy for the fourth Chief Minister’s Cup Muaythai competition, which will be held in conjunction with Lundu Festival 2016 this weekend.

Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee and Ministry of Youth and Sports and Solidarity permanent secretary Kameri Affandi were among those present during the courtesy call.

Adenan also received a courtesy call from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) led by vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Kadim Suardi in relation to Unimas’ 20th Convocation.