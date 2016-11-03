Get your Diploma in Geomatic Engineering from IUKL

KUCHING: A wider view of Geomatic Engineering may sound new but it is one of the oldest disciplines in the world. Geomatic is a term to describe the science and technology of earth measurements. It focuses on spatial information which is the digital connection between location, people and activities.

These information can graphically illustrate happenings such as what, where, how and why in order to show the insights and impact of the past, present and perhaps the future.

With the evolution of technology today, the collection, sorting, planning, design, storing, presentation and management are made easier.

Having heard of surveying, digital mapping, digital photos, computer visualization, electronic distance measurements (EDM), global positioning system (GPS), geographic information system (GIS), remote sensing, photogrammetry, drone-based mapping, satellites and laser scanning? These are all part of geomatic.

Geomatic engineers are multi-disciplinary in their knowledge and are particularly needed in the development of a country. With the growing need of graduates in this field, Infrastructure University Kuala Lumpur (IUKL) is one of the few universities that offers this programme.

At IUKL, Diploma in Geomatic Engineering is a three-year programme that includes 4 months’ industrial training. The industrial training aims to meet the industrial needs for the fast development in Malaysia.

Students will gain valuable industry-related working experience. This programme is fully accredited by Malaysia Qualification Agency (MQA) and is recognised by the Land Surveyors Board Malaysia, Sabah Surveyors Board and Land Surveyors Board Sarawak.

This programme requires a variety of skills which includes computer, measurement and designs. Considering the rigorous calculations needed in this area of study and work, students with strong interest in mathematics are very much suitable.

Graduates from this programme may choose to work in the government agencies, construction companies, oil and gas industries, plantation companies, mining industries, remote sensing organization, GIS companies, offshore surveying companies, licensed land surveyor firms, surveying instrument vendors, surveying software vendors and many more. A career in this field will include both office and field work.

For more information, call 1-800-88-STUDY (78839) or visit their website at HYPERLINK http://www.IUKL.edu.my or www.IUKL.edu.my.