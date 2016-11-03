Govt optimistic of further expansion in franchise industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is optimistic of the country’s franchise industry continuing to further expand, despite being faced with an uncertain global economic climate.

The Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Datuk Basaruddin Sadali said various initiatives are being implemented to invigorate the franchise industry, including organising overseas promotions with the support of the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation.

“There were four promotion programmes this year and the last will be held in Shanghai, China,” he told reporters at the media conference on the Malaysia Franchise Awards 2016 (AFM 2016) yesterday.

He said the other destinations for the programmes were Jakarta, Manila and Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Basaruddin said the ministry would continue with the Enhanced Franchise Development Programme (EFDP) with an allocation of RM2 million annually.

Introduced in the 2015 Budget, the EFDP is aimed at improving the Franchise Development Programme with the focus on expanding the franchise business to the export market.

Earlier, Basaruddin said the AFM 2016 organised by the Malaysian Franchise Association with the cooperation of his ministry, would be held on Nov 11. — Bernama