Have Lean Management System to boost efficiency, reduce waste

KUCHING: The public and private sectors should implement the Lean Management System to boost efficiency in the workplace and reduce waste.

Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) director-general Datuk Mohd Razali Hussain said the system would enable employees to inculcate positive work values and the inspiration to be more creative and innovative, among others.

“By practising the Lean Management System, it can improve working methods and procedures which in turn can have positive impact on products and services in addition to accelerating the delivery process to meet customers’ needs.

“Also, the organisation will be able to manage its daily operation with resources efficiently and at minimum cost,” he said when officiating at the ‘Lean Management’ seminar for Sarawak and Sabah here yesterday.

Razali also pointed out that other benefits from implementing the system included reducing lead time in a particular activity; reducing the complexity of the process, eliminating unnecessary processes; generating creative and innovative ideas; improving morale; and improving transparency of process to internal and external customers.

“I am confident that this system is not only useful to companies which manufacture products but also to government

agencies as it can ensure that customers will be able to benefit from an accurate, fast and friendly service.

“In fact, this is the essence of efficient delivery in the public service’s mission which aims to simplify procedures for handling service management to meet customers’ demand.”

He also hoped that the practice of the Lean Management System would serve as an inspiration to employees of an organisation to be more creative as work productivity was not only beneficial to the organisation but also to customers.

“Productivity and innovation are two factors which determine competitiveness and by achieving these two factors, it can eliminate waste in terms of time and thus, produce resources and services that meet customers’ satisfaction.”

The seminar, themed ‘Peperangan Terhadap Pembaziran’ (War Against Waste), later saw Razali and MPC Board of Directors member Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg presenting ‘Productivity Champion’ certificates to 19 recipients from various sectors in recognition of their initiative in increasing productivity and quality in their respective organisations.

MPC Sarawak director Tengku Azmi Tengku Majid and Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) director Dr Chin Zin Hing were also present.