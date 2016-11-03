Kuching Port Authority achieves ISO 9001: 2015 Standard

KUCHING: Kuching Port Authority (KPA) was awarded the new ISO 9001:2015 Standard for management of containerized, dry bulk and general cargo handling operations by The International Certification Network (IQNet) and SIRIM QAS International Sdn Bhd on Sept 23 2016.

It marks KPA’s successful transition from the current ISO 9001:2008 to the new operation standard, which added risk-based approach.

Both Senari and Pending Terminals of KPA were accorded the quality operation standard at the same time.

KPA General Manager Rosli Saup yesterday said: “As a port, the award marks another milestone for KPA as a high performance trade gateway for Sarawak. It will ensure consistent high quality services being provided to the port users and logistics community in Kuching”.

Organisations with the old ISO 9001:2008 Standard are given three years from 2015 until 2018 to upgrade to the new ISO 9001:2015 Standard but KPA has taken the initiative to do so in 2015 when the new standard was first introduced.

“Thanks to the management and staff, we are the first port in Malaysia to be awarded the new ISO 9001: 2015 Standard,” said Rosli. In 1998, KPA also became the first port in Malaysia to be awarded the MS ISO 9002:1994 Quality Systems on the Management of Container Handling. Since then, the authority has expanded the operation standard to also cover dry bulk and general cargo handling under the new ISO9001:2015 Standard.