Lundu gear up for CM Muaythai Tournament

KUCHING: The 4th edition of Chief Minister Cup Muaythai Tournament will be held in conjunction with Pesta Lundu 2016 from Nov 5-6.

Sarawak Muaythai Association (PMNS) president Jumaat Ibrahim said muaythai clubs from throughout the state have confirm their participation.

The tournament is jointly organised by PMNS, Ministry of Youth and Sports and Solidarity, Lundu District Office in collaboration with the Pesta Lundu committee and Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS).

Besides unearthing new talent, according to Jumaat, the tournament served as a gesture of gratitude to the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem for his continued support towards PMNS and the sport.

“We are grateful and thankful that he is always supporting our effort in developing this sport here in Sarawak,” he said after paying a courtesy call on Adenan at his office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday.

Also present were Kuching Resident Shukarmin Chasemon, Lundu District officer Hamsein Atar, Kameri Affandi from Ministry of Youth and Sports and Solidarity and MSNS director Dr Ong Kong Swee.

Highlights of the event will include the Amateur Doubles, the 60kg Pro category and the Borneo Cup 2016 featuring fighters from Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan and West Kalimantan.

The finals will be on Sunday.