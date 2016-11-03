‘Malaysia and Philippine should strengthen cooperation to combat cross-border maritime crime’

MANILA: In formulating their respective national development strategies, Malaysia and Philippine should also strengthen their cooperation in defence, security and law enforcement to combat cross-border maritime crime.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said, as such, it was also important for the two countries to seriously focus on boosting and encouraging wider interaction and cooperation among their people.

“All development strategies and approaches should be able to create mutual understanding and positive environment so that the people will be able to understand their country’s national aspirations.”

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said this after meeting with the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Lt-Gen Salvador Mison at the Emilio Aquinaldo Camp in Quezon City here yesterday.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) Chancellor and Commander of the 504th Regiment of the Malaysian Territorial Army, is leading the three-day working visit of the Reserve Officer Training Unit (ROTU) from five Malaysian public universities to Philippine.

The Raja Muda said both countries should also enhance the existing exchange programme to include academicians, students, youth and even between ROTU and the Philippine Reserve Officer Traning Corps (ROTC).

“Issues concerning cross-border maritime crime can be overcome more effectively when the relations between the people of the two countries remained good,” he said.

Earlier, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also held a meeting with ROTC deputy chief of staff Major Gen Ernesto C. Enriquez of and exchanged views on how to empower the ROTU.

He also led the Malaysian delegation to visit University of the Philippines (UP Diliman) in Quezon.

President UP, Alfredo E. Pascual in his briefing said the UP had always encouraged its students to join the ROTC and had found that the academic performance of those who participated in the Corps was hardly affected by their activities and trainings.

He said UP had also held various student exchange programmes and collaborated with several world renowned universities and colleges to further improve the quality of its students. — Bernama