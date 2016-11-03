Malaysia does not want foreign intervention, funding – Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia does not want foreign intervention to determine its political direction.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the home minister, said the country’s political mould was in accordance with its political situation and atmosphere.

“Malaysia does not need funding from abroad that can sideline the main rationale of the people as a whole.

“Malaysia should also not be influenced by external funding to online media, organisations, NGOs or individuals,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Ahmad Zahid was replying to a question from Datuk Liang Teck Meng (BN-Simpang Renggam) who had intervened during the debate on the Supply Bill 2017 allocation for the Home Ministry.

Liang sought clarification on media reports about a foreign organisation chaired by billionaire George Soros which allegedly funded several local organisations to influence the outcome of the next general election.

Ahmad Zahid said the government was committed to investigating any organistion, news or media suspected of obtaining foreign funds.

“External interference should not take place for the sake of political stability in the country,” said the deputy prime minister who took almost four hours to wind up the debate.

In his intervention, Liang expressed concern over the alleged role of Soros who is said to have links with international networking companies and foreign media which were allegedly lobbying to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and make Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the prime minister.

“China has issued a serious warning to George Soros and we hope stern action will be taken where there is an inclination to push for seizure of power,” he said.

Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamad (BN-Lipis) urged the Home Ministry and Finance Ministry to investigate the extent of funds Soros had allegedly channelled to the country.

Idris Ahmad (PAS-Bukit Gantang) said immediate action should be taken if there was evidence of funding that could threaten national sovereignty. — Bernama