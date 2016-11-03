Malaysians advised to stay away from Jakarta tomorrow

JAKARTA: Malaysians have been advised to stay away from Jakarta tomorrow to avoid getting trapped in a demonstration planned against the city’s governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama.

Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim said yesterday Malaysians already in Jakarta should keep away from areas around the National Monument, Istiqal Mosque, Balaikota (City Hall), Tangerang and Bekasi.

Malaysians who could not avoid coming to Jakarta were advised to register with the embassy through the online e-consular service at the www.kln.gov.my portal, he told Bernama.

Those who required consular assistance could contact the Embassy of Malaysia at +62 215224947 or +62 81380813036 during office hours, he said.

“The Immigration Counter at the embassy will be closed on Friday,” he added.

The Indonesian authorities expect more than 100,000 people to participate in a large-scale demonstration calling for legal action against Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok, for having allegedly insulted the Quran during an election campaign on Pulau Seribu last month.

Ahok, who is seeking a fresh term as Jakarta governor in the election in February next year, has openly apologised for having allegedly hurt the feelings of Muslims. — Bernama