Man breaks leg in early morning accident

KUCHING: A motorcyclist suffered a suspected broken leg after ramming his vehicle into a pickup truck while making his way back home yesterday morning.

The 25-year-old was said to have been on his way back to the state police headquarters flat complex at Jalan Badruddin around

7am when he crashed into the rear of the four-wheel drive vehicle at a traffic light intersection near Petra Jaya Fire Station.

According to the victim’s father, a heavy downpour the previous night had forced his son to stay overnight at a friend’s house, adding that his son was on the way home to change his clothes prior to heading to work.

An ambulance from the fire station was despatched to the scene to send the victim to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) where he was admitted for further treatment.

Separately, a 44-year-old motorcyclist needed medical attention after the heavy downpour on Tuesday night resulted in him being involved in a road mishap.

The victim was riding alone in the rain around 9pm when a large puddle of water along the road caused him to lose control of his machine near Sarawak Stadium.

Passing motorists called for an ambulance which sent the victim to SGH for treatment.