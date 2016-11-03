Man claims trial to committing house trespass

KOTA KINABALU: At a Magistrate’s Court here yesterday, a 31-year-old man denied a charge of committing house trespass.

The accused, Misran Kadir, who was brought before Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, was charged under Section 448 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to three years or a maximum fine of RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

He was alleged to have committed trespass into the first floor of the Wisma Hiong Tiong building at Mile 7, Jalan Inanam, which was occupied by one Rubiah Arshad, 41, at 2.30pm on October 27.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Lim Swee Beng offered bail of RM8,000 to the accused but the unrepresented accused, pleaded to the court to have his bail amount reduced.

The court then fixed November 15 this year for case management and released the accused on a RM4,000 bail in two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.