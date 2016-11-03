Man gets jail and caning for dishonest appropriation

KUCHING: A Magistrates’ Court here yesterday sentenced a self-employed man to eight months behind bars and two strokes of the rotan for dishonest appropriation of a car.

Magistrate Portia Tham Ong Leng imposed the sentence on Tan Eng Han, 38, after he pleaded guilty to the charge framed against him under Section 403 of the Penal Code.

He admitted committing the offence at 12.30pm on Aug 15 this year at a shopping mall in Tabuan Jaya.

Tan failed to return a car, which he had rented for two days, as per the agreement.

He was detained by the police following a report lodged by the owner of the car.

In mitigation, Tan pleaded for leniency saying he is a sole breadwinner of his family.

Tham ordered the custodial sentence to take effect from the date of his arrest.