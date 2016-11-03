Man with another person’s MyKad jailed, fined

KOTA KINABALU: A man was jailed 24 months and fined RM3,000 by a Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for possessing a Malaysian identity card (MyKad) of another person.

Ridzman Alibasah, 27, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun to the charge framed under Section 25 (1) (o) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 which provides for a maximum jail of three years and a fine of up to RM20,000, upon conviction.

The unrepresented accused was arrested for having the MyKad bearing the numbers 911206-12-6731 under the name of one Mannan Abdullamad at a building in Lintas Jaya here on October 29.

The magistrate also ordered the accused to be jailed for six months if he failed to pay his fine and to be referred to the

Immigration Department after serving his sentence, for deportation.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Azaman Hamat told the court that during a police patrol at the said place, police personnel saw a man (later known as the accused) behaving suspiciously.

The police approached the accused and conducted a check on him. The accused then produced the said MyKad.

After going through the PRS system, it was found that the face shown on the system did not match the accused’s face.

When asked by the police numerous times, the accused admitted that he had been using the MyKad for the past three months.