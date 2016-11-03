Mill owner fined RM20,000 for violation of Environment Quality Act 1974

SIBU: A palm oil mill owner in Belaga was on Tuesday fined RM20,000 in default one year’s jail by the Sessions Court here for violating Environment Quality Act 1974.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge listed under Section 16(1) Environmental Quality Act 1974 and punishable under Section 16(2) of the said Act.

The palm oil mill was found to have discharged treated effluent at a final discharge point, whereby the effluent containing substances in concentration exceeding the stipulated limits under Regulation 12(4), Environmental Quality (Prescribed Premises)(Crude Palm Oil) Regulations 1977 namely:

(i) the concentration of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) three days, 30 degree centigrade is 79 mg/1 exceeding the limit of 50 mg/1

(ii) the concentration of suspended solids (SS) is 410 mg/1, exceeding the limit of 100 mg/1.

The charge preferred by the prosecuting officer Shaliza Shaharum from State Department of Environment stated that this had contravened with condition no. 2.1.7(i) & (ii) of the Compliance Schedule no. JPKKS 004953A of the licence no. 004953 for the period July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016, and thereby committed the aforesaid offence.

The offence was committed in a premises at Punan Land District, Bakun Resettlement Area, Batang Belaga, Belaga, Kapit, about 9am on Oct 7 last year.

Section 16(2) of the Environmental reads any holder of a licence who contravenes subsection (1) shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable to a fine not exceeding RM25,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or to both, and to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day that the offence is continued after a notice by the director general requiring him to comply with such term or condition specified therein has been served upon him.