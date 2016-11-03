Ministry looking out for cooking oil hoarders, profiteers

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) will take action against profiteers and hoarders of cooking oil.

KPDNKK assistant director Abdul Hadfiz Abdul Rahman who is also the ministry’s state chief enforcement officer pointed out that selling old stocks of cooking oil at new prices is profiteering.

Profiteers contravened provisions in the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, he pointed out.

Hoarding cooking oil is a punishable offence under Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the law is very stern on offenders, he said.

“The culprit will face a maximim fine of RM1 million or three years in jail or both penalties for hoarding. For subsequent offences, the culprit will face a maximum fine of RM3 million and five years’ imprisonment or both. Companies

or corporate bodies will face a fine of up to RM2 million for the first offence and RM5 million each for subsequent offences,” said Hadfiz.

“A profiteering company may face a maximum fine of RM500,000 for the first offence and a maximum fine of RM1 million for each subsequent offence. For an individual, he or she faces a maximum fine of RM100,000 or three years’ imprisonment or both. For subsequent offences, the offender faces up to RM250,000 in fines and five years in jail or both.”

“Only 1kg packets of cooking oil are still subsidised by the government and the price is pegged at RM2.50 per packet. Prices for the rest depend on market forces, location and brand,” he said.

Among popular brands of cooking oil sold in the market are Saji, Red Eagle, Vesawit, Seri Murni, Neptune, Knife, Buruh, Alif and Avena. Based on weight, cooking oil of various brands are packed at 500g; 1kg (subsidised); 2kg; 3kg; 5kg and 17kg (in tins).

Hadfiz said the ministry could not take action against those spreading false prices of cooking on the social media but it would act against traders for profiteering and hoarding.

On Tuesday, Consumer Voice Association of Sarawak (Covas) said the price increase of petrol and cooking oil would force eateries to raise their prices while some may even have to close shop.

Covas urged consumers to report unreasonable price increases to KPDNKK.

“As the cost of cooking oil will be added to food price, we understand operators will need to pass on the extra cost to consumers but the rate must be in line with the increase and there should not be any profiteering,” said Covas president Michael Tiong.

“We are disappointed that the government chose to increase both basic necessities at the same time. We hope the authorities will take stern action against outlets that take advantage of this to increase more than needed,” he added.

A quick check on several supermarkets yesterday, confirmed that prices of the various old stocks are maintained at their current prices but new stocks will see some increase in prices which is to be announced by the respective suppliers.