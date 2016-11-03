Mulu rep thanks all parties involved in locating Gaskell

MIRI: Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala thanked all those involved in the search and rescue operation for Australian tourist Andrew James Gaskell including the police, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), General Operations Force, staff and guides from Mulu National Park (MNP) and the local Berawan community for their dedication and perseverance while conducting the search over very difficult and rough terrain in bad weather.

Without any clue as to which direction or route Gaskell took, it was very difficult for the search party to move quickly to locate him and large areas had to be covered before he was eventually found.

Gerawat applauded OCPD Marudi DSP Gabriel Risut who headed the search and rescue (SAR) team for updating him and the relevant authorities regularly on the progress of the search.

“Other government agencies and the local community in Mulu were very much involved too. The Australian embassy was informed at the earliest opportunity and kept updated,” he said during a press conference held here yesterday.

It was with great relief that Gaskell was found alive on Nov 1 after five days of extensive and intense searching by the SAR team headed by DSP Gabriel.

According to Gerawat, MNP has rules requiring visitors and tourists to be accompanied by qualified park guides when venturing into the area.

“The guides are well trained and have the experience to guide and look after the safety and welfare of tourists.

“For reasons best known to him, Gaskell decided to venture on his own into the park without any guide. He took a big risk going without a guide which was aggravated by him not informing anyone about his intended route and destination.”

Visitors and tourists to MNP should abide by the park’s rules for their own safety to avoid similar incidents in the future, Gerawat said, noting that this unfortunate incident was a solemn reminder to everyone to know and comply with the park’s rules for their own safety and welfare.

“The park’s management should also take a lesson from this experience and review the enforcement of their rules to avoid a similar incident in the future.

“It is most fortunate that an unaccompanied tourist was found alive this time after an extensive and intensive search. This is a very valuable experience for us all and I wish Gaskell a speedy recovery and safe journey home,” he said, adding the telecommunication coverage in Mulu will be upgraded and improved in the near future.

Sarawak Bomba deputy director Mohd Ali Bahuddin who was also present at the press conference said he was grateful that the SAR operation ended with no casualties and that it was the responsibility of the department to be on the rescue mission.

“We are very thankful and proud to work with other parties, especially the police, and we will conduct a post-mortem on our part to see if there are any weaknesses we should look into to improve and to be ready for any incident in the future,” he said.