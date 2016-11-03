Najib visits Gu’an New Industry City

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on Wednesday visited the innovation-driven Gu’an New Industry City.

Formerly an agricultural area in Gu’an County, the city, about 50 km south of Beijing has been developed by China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd (CFLD) since 2002 into an international industry development powerhouse with the focus on five industry clusters.

The clusters comprise aerospace, biomedical, high-end equipment manufacturing, e-commerce and modern services industries.

Najib is in China on a six-day official visit from Monday.

Najib was met on arrival by CFLD International President Jerry Zhao who gave a briefing on the transformation of Gu’an into an international industry development powerhouse, resulting in fiscal revenue of US$830 million in 2015, beside creating job opportunities in the area.

CFLD has invested US$4.8 billion in Gu’an New Industry City which is being built to accommodate a population of one million.

Najib was also taken to view the 6th generation Amoled display technology developed by CFLD in cooperation with Tsinghua Visionox and Govisionox Optoelectronics Co Ltd (GVO).

Last June, CFLD entered into a comprehensive cooperation with the Tsinghua OLED team and Visionox, to jointly promote the independent Amoled technology industrialisation.

The OLED project is the company’s first major venture in the international arena of new display technology with a total investment of US$4.4 billion, of which US$4.2 billion is for production lines and US$221 million in the next generation display R&D centre.

The company’s registered capital for this project is US$2 billion and is expected to fully operational by June 2018, producing 30,000 1500 mm x 1850 mm design panels monthly.

The projects annual output value is expected to reach US$2.85 billion with a profit of US$560 million.

Najib also visited JD E-Commerce Park’s Gu’an Sorting Centre, which has the capacity of daily sorting 300,000 JD.com orders.

The park handles orders for Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, Shanxi and Inner Mongolia and process one third of orders in north China daily.

The centre also processes over 120 million electronic orders annually, about 15 per cent of all orders processed in China. — Bernama