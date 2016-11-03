Negligent motorist receives light sentence after fatal accident

KUCHING: A printing factory worker got off lightly with a RM5,000 fine and a day in prison for driving negligently which resulted in the death of a young motorcyclist.

In a Magistrates Court here yesterday, Foo Jun Nyan, 52, pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing the death of the 25-year-old man at Jalan Matang here at 12.45am on Sept 21, 2014.

The motorcyclist died in the accident while his 15-year-old girlfriend riding pillion broke her left hand and right leg.

Yesterday, Magistrate Zubaidah meted out the sentence after plea bargaining between him and the prosecutor in accordance with Section 172C of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He was also sentenced by the magistrate in accordance with Section 172C(7) of the same code after his lawyer Wong King Wei negotiated with prosecutor Leston Norman.

Both parties agreed that the accused be charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 to which he pleaded guilty.

Foo settled the fine.