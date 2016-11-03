Neutral on banking sector after China Construction Bank news

KUCHING: Analysts at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) remain neutral on the local banking sector outlook following the grant of a commercial banking license to China Construction Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (CCB Malaysia), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Construction Bank Corporation Ltd (CCB).

This marks the third China commercial bank in Malaysia after Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC). Both banks have presence in Sarawak.

Since Malaysia’s liberalisation initiatives for the financial sector were announced back in 2009, the research firm said issuance of new banking licenses of up to 100 per cent foreign equity would need to fulfil the best interest in Malaysia criteria.

Also, the consideration was also likely to be based on the reciprocal benefits between Malaysia and the foreign country of the bank that has applied for the license.

“We believe that the issuance of banking license to CCBM was not only based on consideration of its financial strength but also on its expertise in funding infrastructures which will be beneficial for projects such as the HSR connecting KL and Singapore and East Coast Rail Link,” it said in a note yesterday.

“Generally, this is expected to create more competition among banks in extending loans for construction purposes. Statistically, loans to the construction sector made up 4.3 per cent of the total commercial and Islamic banks loans of RM1.48 trillion.”

AmInvestment Bank observed that funding for infrastructures accounted for 8.5 per cent of the total loans to the construction sector.

The financial sector is expected to face more competition as progressive liberalisation takes place with countries becoming more interconnected with trades and investments.

“While foreign equity limit for Islamic and investment banking have both been raised to 70 per cent in 2009, the cap of 30 per cent foreign equity on commercial banks still remains,” it added.

“Exception to this 30 per cent cap or issuance of new commercial banking license of up to 100 per cent foreign equity will be on case to case basis.

“We maintain neutral on the sector.”

According to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the grant of the commercial bank licence to CCB Malaysia, which is the first under the Financial Services Act 2013, is based on China Construction Bank Corporation Ltd’s prudential strength and ability to bring in propositions that are in the best interest of Malaysia.