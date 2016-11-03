No price hike for Bak Pau in Kuching

KUCHING: Steamed pork buns or better known as Bak Pau locally have not gone up in price.

A check on several cafes yesterday found there has been no price change despite the rise in fuel prices and subsidy rationalisation for cooking oil.

Family-run Fock Hai Tim Sam Cafe, which has made pau and other traditional dumplings since 1967, did not plan on any price hikes.

The aunt of the owner, who only wished to be identified as Tham, said the price for a large Bak Pau or Char Siew Pau remained at RM3.40 each, while the smaller versions were RM1.70 each.

“All these prices have not been increased for a while, and I cannot remember exactly when my nephew, who is managing the business now, increased it,” she said.

“My nephew is the owner of the shop now after my only brother, the eldest in the family, passed away.”

Tham said her father bought the then 21-year-old business in 1967 and she has been working at the shop since she was 16.

“After my father passed away, my eldest brother and me the youngest in the family, took over while the rest were never interested,” she said.

“As far as we know, we have to follow the economic trends and if there is any hike, our business will still be sustainable as people will still eat and over the years, we see new customers and also our regulars.”

Elsewhere in the city, the price of regular pau in Pending, BDC and Stampin ranged from RM1.70 to RM1.80, while extra-large pau were priced at RM4.