Police close missing Aussie tourist case following his rescue

MIRI: Marudi Police chief DSP Gabriel Risut leading the team which found and rescued Australian tourist Andrew James Gaskell who was lost for 10 days in Mulu National Park (MNP) said yesterday police have closed the case.

He added that the police had handed over the case to the Immigration Department, Sarawak Forestry Department and the management of MNP for further action on Andrew.

It is learnt that Andrew, whose visa expired on Oct 30, had entered the park without permission and went on to climb the limestone Pinnacles alone without any experienced guide, which is against the regulation of the park.

Gabriel said Andrew had entered the park on Oct 20 but was not sure which trail he took.

“He used the trail that was seldom used and because of that, no one including tourists and guides who were going in and out the park found him,” he said.

He added that because Andrew left no clue on where he was going, the Search and Rescue (SAR) team did not know where to concentrate in its search.

“There are many trails within the MNP and it was challenging to us as we did not have any clue to start with,” he said.

He added that the weather and communications were the two main challenges faced by the SAR team which comprises 63 people from the police, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), MNP management, Sarawak Forestry Corporation and locals from Batu Bungan and Long Iman.

Gabriel noted that the operation was a wakeup call to the police and Bomba especially in Baram.

“Mulu is within Baram constituency and it is in a remote area. It is not easy to mobilise our team to the scene, so it is a wakeup call for us as well.

“Sometimes we are complacent thinking that incidents like this would not happen, so the mission showed that we need to improve on our efficiency,” he added.

On another note, Gabriel also called on the management of MNP to build a ‘Pondok Polis’ (beat base) in the MNP to assist tourists in the park.

Currently, there is only one ‘Pondok Polis’ in Mulu which is situated at the airport and manned by only one policeman on a two-week shift.

Also present at the press conference yesterday were Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, Bomba state deputy director Mohd Ali Bahudin and Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue station chief Supt Law Poh Kiong.