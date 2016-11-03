Poll: Most favour socially responsible brands

KUCHING: About 80 per cent of consumers in Southeast Asia favour socially responsible brands, citing community and environmental impact as reasons.

A press statement from Kuala Lumpur yesterday said the 2015 Nielsen poll revealed that 69 per cent of Malaysians were inclined to support brands committed to creating a positive social and environmental impact.

Zenith Malaysia CEO Gerald Miranda said that it’s widely accepted today that brands could not profit at the expense of the environment.

“Green and social issues resonate intrinsically with people and in particular the millennial. Profit and purpose are not mutually exclusive. Great companies know that it cannot be ‘business as usual’.

“They are willing to make short-term financial sacrifices to achieve their corporate purpose and endure over time.

In fact, many companies today are proving that there is a direct co-relation between sustainable business practices and profitability,” he said in his keynote address at the 2016 Sustainable Brands Kuala Lumpur conference.

“Conscious business is not about abandoning the strengths of capitalism but rather, complementing it by doing the right thing. Today, there is greater realisation that profit and purpose can go hand-in-hand.

“Sustainable Brands is today home to over one million business leaders who are reshaping the future of commerce. For a decade now, they have been making the case that embedding environmental and social purpose into the core of a brand is the future of business,” he said.

Aptly themed ‘Activating Purpose’, the 2016 conference circuit includes Cape Town, Barcelona, Istanbul, San

Diego, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Boston.

The conference explores how brand leaders are achieving business success and creating scalable, positive impact while recognising enhanced profitability through purpose-driven leadership.

Research shows that brands which deliver both purpose and profit consistently outperform their competitors.

Sustainable Brands is headquartered in San Francisco and is recognised as the leading advocate of the subject, having conducted talks worldwide since 2007, attracting 500 global brand leaders and experts.