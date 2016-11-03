PRS women back CM’s motion to reinstate Sarawak’s 1963 status

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Women’s wing supports Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s decision to table a comprehensive motion to reinstate Sarawak’s 1963 status during the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

In a press statement yesterday, the women’s wing described Adenan as brave in making a “no- nonsense move”.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, who is also PRS president, will table the motion.

“We say kudos to the initiative and call for all Sarawakians regardless of political divide to support the motion.

“It has been 53 years and it is long overdue; we should no longer let others enjoy our rights and unrightfully deprive us Sarawakians of what is rightly ours, being one of the regions that had formed Malaysia,” PRS Women said.

The group said it was a good move and wise thinking on the part of the state government to take a comprehensive approach towards the motion as the Territorial Sea Act, Continental Shelf Act, Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution and the Petroleum Development Act must be revisited and corrected to ensure that the state’s rights are reinstated, protected and not violated.

The women’s wing said it agreed with Adenan’s statement that, “all these Acts of Parliament have eroded Sarawak’s rights and have been taken over by Putrajaya”.

“We strongly feel that MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) must be upheld and that all post-1963 amendments to the Federal Constitution on matters affecting the state are null and void if they were not first tabled, discussed and endorsed by the state assembly.

“In this instance, we are uncertain if such procedural processes were undertaken or had been positively concurred by the state then. If not, it is an unconstitutional act.”

The group also pointed out that emergency laws introduced in 1976 and related regulations were abolished by the federal government five years ago; therefore, the position of Sarawak must go back to its original form as per MA63.

“If it is not done, it is obviously an abuse of power by the federal government.”

The group added MA63 was meant to safeguard the autonomy and the special interests of the people of East Malaysia, protecting, among others, these regions’ rights on religion, language, education, administration, economy and culture and not otherwise.

“After 53 years since the formation of Malaysia, Sarawak, supposedly a region, is amongst the worst in form as compared to the other 12 states including Sabah,” said the statement.

“However, Sarawak in making this stance must not be misconstrued by any party; asking for what is duly ours and secession are two different things.”