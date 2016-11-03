‘Quality human capital starts from early childhood education’

KUCHING: Producing good human capital has to begin from early childhood education.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said this during an award ceremony to present a certificate of appreciation to Tadika Rhema for achieving the state’s quality kindergarten (private sector) benchmark here yesterday.

“Nowadays, people are starting to realise the importance of pre-school education. Pre-school teachers are as important as other professions,” she said.

She said Rhema is an established tadika (kindergarten), the biggest in Sarawak, with good parental support, a good teaching team and good facilities. It is among the top seven tadika in Sarawak. According to her, there are 2,769 registered tadika in Sarawak with 74,009 pupils and 5,233 teachers.

Also present was Rhema’s principal Agnes Su.

“In 1993, Tadika Rhema had a humble start with only five children at 2 1/2 Mile, Rock Road. A year later, 1994, we extended our school to the building next door, and finally in 2000, we moved to the premises in Tabuan Desa.

“We are committed to attaining excellence in nurturing each child’s cognitive, aesthetic and physical development. Therefore, we design programmes to be creative, fun and engaging,” Su said.

Apart from introducing a literacy programme from New Zealand, Rhema has also partnered with Concordia University from Michigan in the United States. The school also send teachers for courses to update their professional knowledge.

Amongst those present were Assistant Minister of Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Rhema managing director Pauline Hii.