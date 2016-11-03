Rainforest World Music Festival featured in Taipei

KUCHING: Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) was featured at 2016 World Music Festival@Taiwan held at Dajia Riverside Park, Taipei, for three successive days from Oct 21 to 23.

Director of events and corporate relations and project director of RWMF Angelina Bateman was invited to present a paper on ‘The Practical Details of Presenting a Music Festival’ that gave an insight on the organisation and running of the RWMF.

Presenting papers on the same topic were two other international speakers Eunha Kim of Asia Culture Centre (Korea) and Franki Raden, a prominent Indonesian composer, ethnomusicologist, cultural critic and festival organiser.

The presentations aimed to exchange and share knowledge of highly-experienced international curators and musicians in the management and organisation of festivals.

Besides lectures, there were showcases by musicians from Taiwan, USA, Portugal, Japan and China.

There was also a Global Bazaar featuring music, arts/crafts and food.

“Arising from this event will be a Committee of Asian World Music Forum set up to share ideas and bands exchange for various such festivals within the region,” Angelina said.

This was Taiwan’s inaugural festival and a great opportunity for us to share our experience in organising it, she continued.

The festival was supported by the Ministry of Culture’s Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, Taiwan.